Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,765,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,183,337 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $287,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

APTV opened at $66.65 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

