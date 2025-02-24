Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.59. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.