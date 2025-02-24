Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EKSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.