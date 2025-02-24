Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter. Stitch Fix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.88 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $77,079.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $4,190,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.