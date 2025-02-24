Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.79 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.