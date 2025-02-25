12,597 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Purchased by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.62. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

