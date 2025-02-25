Avalon Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avalon Capital Management lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 616,518 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,897,000. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,557,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

