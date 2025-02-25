Strategent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,823 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.