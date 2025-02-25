13,040 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Strategent Financial LLC

Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Strategent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,604,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,386.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,151,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,739 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,768,000. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 1,754,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 832,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 710,723 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.