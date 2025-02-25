The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,820 shares of company stock worth $39,938,849 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

