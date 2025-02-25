Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 62,995 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 421,989 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $259,988,000 after buying an additional 358,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after buying an additional 1,159,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. General Motors has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

