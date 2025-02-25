Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quartz Partners LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NRG stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

