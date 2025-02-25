Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $363.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

