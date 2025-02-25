Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $6.85 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,035.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $976.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $933.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

