Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

