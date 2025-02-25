Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,780,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,100,422.86. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 929,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after buying an additional 851,649 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

