Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share and revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 32,156 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $133,447.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,654.05. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,830.40. This trade represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,157. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

