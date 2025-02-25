60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of SXTP opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow bought 35,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $45,495.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.60. This trade represents a 60.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 60,372 shares of company stock valued at $76,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

