Top Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – February 22nd

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, Innodata, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,613,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,054. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.40. 10,050,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,574. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 16,289,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,830,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,719. Innodata has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $726.43. 821,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.52. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,072.32, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

