Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,103,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after buying an additional 520,555 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

MAS opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.98%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

