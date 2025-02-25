Synergy Financial Group LTD Purchases 140 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

