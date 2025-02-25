Wrapmanager Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $219.29 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day moving average of $194.49.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.