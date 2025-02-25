Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

