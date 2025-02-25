Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

