Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,573,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 826,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,277,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

