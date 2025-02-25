Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 13,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

