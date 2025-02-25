EchoStar (SATS) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of ($0.63) per share and revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

