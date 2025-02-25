Rothschild Investment LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,736,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $628.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

