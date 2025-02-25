Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Clorox Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.