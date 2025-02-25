First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) is EdgeRock Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,426 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

