Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 468,384 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 450,409 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,287,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

