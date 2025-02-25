Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

RSPH opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $981.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.