Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
RSPH opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $981.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
