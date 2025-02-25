Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,073,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $346.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $279.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

