Cogent Communications (CCOI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of ($1.22) per share and revenue of $258.49 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $362,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,618. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $147,072.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,917.20. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

