Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 753,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 728,553 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,561.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 591,913 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 640,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 504,093 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,210,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

