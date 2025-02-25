World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $414.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.00 and a 52 week high of $445.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.33.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

