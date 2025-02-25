eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in eBay by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

