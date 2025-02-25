Avalon Capital Management Sells 269,135 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avalon Capital Management decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,135 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

