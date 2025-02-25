Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 1,643,265 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after buying an additional 1,421,981 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,223,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,386,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 400,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.