iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDQ opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.