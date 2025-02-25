Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%.

Beyond Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of BYON opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYON. Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

