CommScope (COMM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

