Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,950 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $109,490,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EW opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

