Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 478 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

