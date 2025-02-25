Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,069,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group makes up 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $47,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

