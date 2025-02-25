Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 39,883 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,883 shares during the period. Masco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $55,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 520,555 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Masco by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 338,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,192,000 after acquiring an additional 291,658 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Masco by 4,028.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.98%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

