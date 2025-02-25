AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $67,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,396.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,322.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,209.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,708.09 and a 52-week high of $3,484.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $32.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

