Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.27 million, a PE ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.