Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

