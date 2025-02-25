Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alkermes Price Performance
ALKS stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes
In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $290,461.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,495. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,854,725 in the last three months. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
